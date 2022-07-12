Most of us know Samsung as an Android smartphone maker or perhaps for its excellent OLED screens. But the company is also a dominant force in the flash memory space. That’s the reason its latest PRO Plus-branded microSD cards are among the fastest available today to cater to all your creative needs. These professional-grade memory cards from Samsung are currently on sale, starting at just $28 for the 256GB storage option. That's a substantial discount only for Prime Day.

Samsung’s PRO Plus series of microSD cards is custom-made for creators, offering uncompromised transfer speeds for all your professional gear, including drones and action cameras. It is capable of recording high-res 4K videos and meets some of the best memory card standards, including V30 and A2. Thanks to these certifications, this memory card can hit read and write speeds of whopping 160MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively. In contrast, a comparable SanDisk Extreme card can only hit 90MB/s when writing.

Buy the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSD card (or a handful of them) at 20% off

$28 at Amazon

256GB of storage should be enough for 15 hours of 4K recording, which is quite spacious for most smartphone users or your security camera. Should you ever need to connect this PRO Plus card to a PC or a device that only takes an SD card, Samsung includes a high-speed adapter in the box, along with 10 years of warranty for your peace of mind. At its discounted price, you can even pick up a bunch of these 256GB microSD cards to quickly swap them as you fill them up with high-res videos.

If you don't need quite that much storage, you can grab the 128GB model for just $18, which is a 50% discount from the MSRP. There's also a 512GB model, but it doesn't seem to be in stock anymore. These Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards were announced only late last year and have never been on discount before this Prime Day.

Buy the Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSD card

$18 at Amazon

Not every device can take a microSD card, like your DSLR camera. If you’ve been waiting for the Prime Day sale to restock full-sized SD cards for your gadgets at a sweet discount, there are some from SanDisk on offer right now.