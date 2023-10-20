Summary Samsung is considering incorporating Micro LED display technology into its upcoming smartwatch lineup to challenge Apple's next-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

Micro LED offers superior brightness, contrast ratio, color accuracy, and visibility under direct sunlight compared to OLED, making it an ideal choice for wearables.

Launching a smartwatch series with Micro LED would be a bold move for Samsung, showcasing its ambition to lead the industry in innovation and potentially surpass Apple's offerings.

OLED has been the go-to display tech for high-end TVs, smartphones, and even your beloved Android smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. But it seems like a superior technology is rising in the display world—Micro LED, which brings some serious upgrades over OLED, especially for wearables. And Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watches could embrace this cutting-edge technology.

Samsung has confirmed that it is considering incorporating this display innovation into its smartwatch lineup (via SamMobile). While the exact name of this next-generation model is still under wraps, it's not hard to imagine what Samsung is cooking up. It seems like the Korean firm is gearing up to challenge Apple's next-generation Apple Watch Ultra with a Micro LED-equipped smartwatch of its own.

Samsung's interest in Micro LED comes on the heels of rumors that Apple might also be eyeing this technology for its future Apple Watch Ultra models. While Apple has been the center of attention in this MicroLED race, it seems like Samsung might just pull a surprise move and bring their MicroLED-equipped Galaxy Watch to the market first.

It could be a game-changer for Samsung's smartwatch portfolio. While its current models stand shoulder to shoulder with Apple's offerings, the company hasn't yet introduced a smartwatch that can rival the Apple Watch Ultra. Launching a new smartwatch series with a Micro LED display would be a bold move from Samsung, signaling its ambition to lead the industry in innovation. More importantly, it would represent a significant leap in smartwatch display technology, and being the first to market with it would be a major coup for the firm.

Micro LED outshines OLED with its superior brightness, contrast ratio, and color accuracy. But the real game-changer is its visibility under direct sunlight—a crucial factor for a wearable device that you frequently bring outside under the harsh glare of the sun. And as if that wasn't enough, Micro LED is also more power-efficient than OLED, meaning your smartwatch could last longer without needing a nightly recharge.

There's no official release date for Samsung's Micro LED-equipped smartwatch yet. Considering that Samsung just launched its latest Galaxy Watch lineup, it's safe to assume we won't see this new model anytime soon. The product is probably in its early development stages, so patience is the name of the game for now.