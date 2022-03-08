The latest Samsung smartphones come out of the box with Samsung and Google Messages pre-installed. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series stands apart from many of its siblings as it has Google Messages set as the primary messaging app because of its Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol support. On the surface, both apps work similarly. You can view your messages, filter through them with a search button, and create a text on one screen. But there are other unique features you may not know about on Samsung Messages.

This guide will walk you through the basics of Samsung Messages and provide some of our favorite tips and tricks for new users.

What can Samsung messages do?

Samsung messages can create and schedule messages for individuals or groups. The app also makes it possible to personalize your messages with colorful backgrounds and insert multimedia. Other features you can use include the following:

Search for messages

Star messages and pin messages for quick access.

Block or delete messages and recover them within 30 days

Group messages into categories

On some Samsung phones, you may be able to use RCS in Samsung Messages. RCS is a texting standard that makes sending messages faster and simpler. Parties in a chat can turn on read receipts to let each other know when they've viewed a message. You can also enable typing indicators, auto-download chat attachments, and send media files in high resolution. Most Samsung Galaxy smartphones running newer versions of One UI have RCS. However, whether it works on your phone depends on your carrier network and region.

Samsung Messages is the native messaging app for Samsung phones, and you can find it in the Galaxy Store. You can't install the app from the Google Play Store if you don't own a Samsung phone. You need to set Google Messages as your default messaging app to use all its features. When you run the app, you will receive a prompt to do so. Tap OK, and your phone automatically switches your default messaging app to Samsung Messages.

If you choose to use the app without setting it as your primary messaging app, you won't be able to set custom notification sounds, use categories, and delete messages. To help you use Samsung Messages to your full advantage, we've unveiled five tips for you.

1. How to customize your Samsung Messages chat room

Samsung Messages lets you spice up conversations in your chat room with preset colors. You can also use an image from your Gallery app as the background in conversations. If you have trouble reading messages, magnify the text bubbles, bubble opacity, and text contrast for all your conversations or just one.

To personalize your chat room, you must have an existing conversation with someone. If you don't, create and send a new message. Afterward, you can customize it.

Run the Samsung Messages app. Open the chat room you want to customize. Tap the three-dots icon at the top of your screen and select Customise chat room. 2 Images Close Use the colored circles to change your chat room background. Under Bubble opacity, drag the circle left or right to make your text bubbles more or less transparent. Under Text contrast, drag the circle left or right to make your texts more or less sharp. Tap the Gallery icon to use an image as your background. Samsung Messages automatically saves your settings for your current chat room. Tap Apply to all chat rooms to make your settings appear in every other conversation in the app. To return the chat room to its original state, tap Reset. Close

2. How to schedule messages

When you're not ready to send a message but don't want to forget it, Samsung Messages allows you to schedule texts to send later. You can schedule a message to send on the same day, but the time must be at least six minutes from your current time.

Run Samsung Messages. Tap the icon for composing a new message. Tap + to add a recipient from your contact list. Alternatively, type the contact name, and the number pops up. Tap it to add it to the Recipient box. If you don't have the recipient's number saved on your contact list, type it in the Recipient box. 2 Images Close Type your message in the text box, tap the arrow beside it, and then tap +. Select Schedule message. 2 Images Close A new tab pops up to allow you to set a date and time. Tap set schedule later to save your message as a draft. Your message won't send until you are ready. To schedule the message, tap Done instead. Close A tiny clock appears beside your message, indicating that it is scheduled. If you want the message sent immediately, select it and tap Send now. 2 Images Close

3. How to organize your messages for quick access

If you need to find a message quickly, Google Messages lets you star it as your favorite, pin it to the top of your messages list, and arrange it into categories. You can only star messages one at a time within a chat room and not an entire chat. But you can categorize and pin multiple chats simultaneously.

How to star messages

Open Samsung Messages. Open a chat and long-press on the text you want to add to your favorites. Tap Star message. A yellow star appears beside the text. 2 Images Close Return to the app's main menu and tap the three-dots icon. Select Starred messages to view your favorite texts. 2 Images Close

How to pin messages

Open Samsung Messages. Long-press on the chat you want to pin to select it. You can select multiple chats. Go to More > Pin to top. Your selected chats move to the top of your messages list. Close

How to group messages into categories on Samsung Messages

Open Samsung Messages. Tap + beside the All tab. Type a name for your category and tap Done. 2 Images Close Select the chats you want to group under the category and tap Done. Repeat the process to add new categories to the app.

4. How to create quick responses

Quick responses allow you to respond to texts without typing. You can create short texts to reply to common messages you receive to save time. By default, Samsung Messages creates quick responses for you. But you can erase and rewrite them or add new quick responses.

Run Samsung Messages. Tap the three-dots icon and select Settings. Go to More settings > Quick responses. 2 Images Close Use the text box to type a new quick response. Tap + to add it to the list. To edit an existing quick response, tap on it and rename it. Select Save. To remove a quick response from the list, tap the red — sign. Close

5. How to recover deleted messages

Google Messages doesn't have a recycle bin. Once you delete a message, it's gone forever unless you have a backup on Google Drive, Samsung Cloud, or your computer. There's a recycle bin on Samsung Messages that keeps deleted messages for 30 days before deleting them permanently. By default, the bin is active, and you can disable it from the app's settings menu.

Open the Samsung Messages app. Long-press on chats to select them. Tap Delete to move them to the recycle bin. Tap the three-dots icon and select Recycle bin. Then select Move to Recycle bin. You will see your deleted messages in a new menu. 2 Images Close Tap Empty to erase the messages from the bin permanently. You can't undo this process afterward. To recover deleted messages, long-press them and tap Restore. Close

Make texting interesting with Samsung Messages

Samsung Messages is an efficient app for organizing your messages. With the options of personalizing your chats and creating quick responses, you have everything you need to stop conversations from becoming dull.

However, Samsung's RCS doesn't work for everyone, and the messaging app is only available for Samsung users. If you need a better messaging app, Google Messages could be the right fit. Here are some of our favorite Google Messages tips and tricks you'll want to try.