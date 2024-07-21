Summary Samsung is excluding its own messaging app from the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in favor of Google Messages.

This move appears to be limited to the US right now, while Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 models in Canada and Europe will continue to offer Samsung Messages.

The company originally began transitioning away from Samsung Messages in 2021 by making Google Messages the default messaging app in some regions.

Although Google Messages comes bundled with some of the best Android smartphones today, Galaxy device owners also have the option to use the first-party Samsung Messages app. But in 2021, the company decided to make Google Messages the default messaging app, starting with the Galaxy S21 series in Europe, while the US-bound Galaxy S22 received the same treatment a year later. It has now come to light that the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables will go a step further in fully adopting Google Messages by leaving out the Samsung Messages app altogether.

The change was discovered by analyst Max Weinbach (via 9to5Google) in the Samsung Members app, with a notice explaining the change and some of the benefits of Google Messages. Weinbach adds that RCS is enabled by default on the new foldables, which is a nice touch by Samsung. This notice in the Samsung Members app goes on to say that the company's messaging app will continue to be available from the Galaxy Store, but with the caveat that "some features will be excluded."

Samsung Messages is not completely gone yet

Android expert Mishaal Rahman noted in response to Weinbach's tweet that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 units in Canada and Europe will come with Samsung Messages preloaded, with Google Messages being the default messaging app. So this omission appears to be limited to the US, at least for the time being.

This move was always on the cards, particularly since the company chose to sideline its own app in favor of Google Messages a couple of years ago. So if you're expecting your Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6 pre-orders to arrive sometime this week, don't be surprised to find Samsung Messages missing.

While migrating to Google Messages has multiple benefits for Galaxy device owners, there will undoubtedly be a few users who will miss the Samsung Messages experience. We presume this is why the company has chosen to keep the app alive via the Galaxy Store, though we wouldn't be surprised if it disappeared over the coming months.