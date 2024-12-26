Summary A leaker claims the Galaxy S24's third OneUI 7 beta could be released between 30th~6th.

No One UI 7 beta for S23 or other Galaxy devices.

The stable One UI 7 release schedule will be announced at the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event.

After months of delay, Samsung dropped the first One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 in the first week of December. The second beta arrived in mid-December, packing several bug fixes and changes. With One UI 7 set to release alongside the Galaxy S25 series in late January, you might hope the company will expand the skin's beta program to its other devices before that. Sadly, a new leak suggests that might not happen.

Leaker @FamilyTaes, who has been accurate with his One UI 7-related leaks, claims Samsung will release the third One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series next week. Post this, the company will release only "2-3 more beta builds at max."

Considering the Galaxy S25 lineup is rumored to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22nd, 2025, and hit store shelves around February 7th, this timeline sounds plausible. The company will not have enough time to push more beta builds. Plus, 5-6 public beta releases should be enough for the company to fix all public bugs and ready the skin for a public release.

No One UI 7 beta for older Galaxy devices

More importantly, FamilyTaes believes Samsung won't launch a One UI 7 public beta program for the Galaxy S23 or any of its other premium or mid-range Galaxy devices. Instead, the company will directly announce the stable build's rollout scheduled at the Galaxy S25's Unpacked event in late January.

Samsung has previously publicly beta-tested major One UI releases for its older flagships before pushing the stable firmware. However, it might adopt a different strategy for One UI 7, directly updating older Galaxies to a stable build.

The leaker claims the final One UI 7 build will be released in the first or second week of February, coinciding with the Galaxy S25's launch. The Galaxy S24 and S23 lineup should be among the first in Samsung's current roster of devices to get One UI 7. The update's availability could then gradually expand to more devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.