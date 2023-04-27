Samsung has really become a dominant force in software updates, showing the rest of the its competitors how things should be done. If we're not getting the latest big Android update or monthly security patch right on time, we're probably getting it early. In this case, it's the latter, as the May 2023 update has started becoming available in international markets, before April is even over.

The fist instance of this new patch is rolling out to the budget-focused Galaxy A10e in South Korea, as spotted by SamMobile. We should start seeing it reach other devices and regions in the coming days and weeks. The changelog is sparse, and it seems this update is all about the monthly security bulletin from Google, with no specific bug fixes or new features yet mentioned. That's unsurprising, given that the A10e is three years old and technically outside Samsung's support window.

The fact a budget-friendly phone as old as this is still getting a security update at all is impressive and a testament to Samsung's commitment to providing long-term support, no matter how inexpensive the device.

While this patch appears bare bones for now, we'll likely have more to say as it reaches newer phones like the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy S23 series — both modern enough to earn new features, optimizations, and bug fixes in addition to the usual security enhancements.

As always, we'll keep this post up to date as the May 2023 patch reaches more Samsung phones and tablets in the coming weeks with a comprehensive list below:

Galaxy A series