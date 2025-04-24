Summary Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in early July.

The company could hold the Unpacked event in New York.

Rumors suggest Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature a slimmer profile and a larger display.

With the launch of the Galaxy S25 series and the troubled rollout of One UI 7 behind it, Samsung is now likely focusing on the release of its next major devices: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. Over the past few years, the company has gradually shifted its foldables launch timeline, releasing them slightly earlier each time. It may continue the trend this year as well, with the 2025 Galaxy Z Fold and Flip reportedly debuting in early July.