Summary May 2024 security patch is rolling out for Galaxy S24 on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

The 500MB+ update does not appear to pack any significant changes.

Samsung could roll out a big camera-focused update for the Galaxy S24 next month.

Over the last few years, Samsung has stepped up its software update department. Besides Google, it is the only company that promises seven years of OS and security updates for its flagship phones. The Korean giant even regularly beats Google at its own game, releasing the monthly security patch for its flagship devices ahead of Pixels. This month though, Samsung appears to be running behind schedule and has just started rolling out the May 2024 security patch for the Galaxy S24 series, a few days after the Pixels got the update.

Several Galaxy S24 owners on Reddit report receiving the AXD3 firmware containing the May 2024 security patch over the last couple of days. The firmware weighs around 518MB, indicating it only includes the latest security patch and possibly some bug fixes. This could disappoint many S24 users, as a rumor from a few months ago suggested Samsung was working on a big Galaxy S24 camera update that could roll out in May. However, late last month, a leaker claimed the S24's camera-focused update was delayed at least until June.

For now, the May build is seemingly only live for S24 users on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. Samsung has published its security bulletin for May, detailing all the patched security vulnerabilities.

The Korean giant typically rolls out the latest security patch for its latest flagship phone in Europe before expanding its availability to the US. But it appears to have taken the opposite approach this time, as S24 users from Europe have yet to get the update.

You can check if the May 2024 firmware is live for your Galaxy S24 from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

While the Galaxy S24's April firmware delivered camera optimizations and improved text clarity, the Korean company is working on even more significant changes, particularly for telephoto camera image processing. Depending on when Samsung is done with its optimizations, this firmware could land in June or July.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Samsung can address all the major shortcomings of the S24's camera with the update.