Android security patches have become a part of the monthly routine for manufacturers like Google and Samsung, and as usual, the May 2024 patch is rolling out to supported devices now. Things are a bit more exciting this month, as this update will bring One UI 6.1 to a host of older phones and tablets.

One UI 6.1 brings a host of improvements, from Galaxy AI and other Galaxy S24 features for a select number of devices to minor tweaks like more alarm customization and new Good Lock features. As always, we'll keep this list updated as more devices receive the May 2024 patch.

United States

Galaxy S23 series

Unlocked Galaxy S23: S911U1UES3CXD7, released May 20th Galaxy S23+: S916U1UES3CXD7, released May 20th Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918U1UES3CXD7, released May 20th



Galaxy A series

AT&T Galaxy A54: A546USQS7CXE2, released May 22nd

T-Mobile Galaxy A54: A546USQS7CXE2, released May 22nd

Verizon Galaxy A54: A546USQS7CXE2, released May 22nd



Galaxy Z series

International devices