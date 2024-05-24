Android security patches have become a part of the monthly routine for manufacturers like Google and Samsung, and as usual, the May 2024 patch is rolling out to supported devices now. Things are a bit more exciting this month, as this update will bring One UI 6.1 to a host of older phones and tablets.
One UI 6.1 brings a host of improvements, from Galaxy AI and other Galaxy S24 features for a select number of devices to minor tweaks like more alarm customization and new Good Lock features. As always, we'll keep this list updated as more devices receive the May 2024 patch.
United States
Galaxy S23 series
-
Unlocked
- Galaxy S23: S911U1UES3CXD7, released May 20th
- Galaxy S23+: S916U1UES3CXD7, released May 20th
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918U1UES3CXD7, released May 20th
Galaxy A series
-
AT&T
- Galaxy A54: A546USQS7CXE2, released May 22nd
-
T-Mobile
- Galaxy A54: A546USQS7CXE2, released May 22nd
-
Verizon
- Galaxy A54: A546USQS7CXE2, released May 22nd
Galaxy Z series
-
AT&T
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946U1UES3CXE3, released May 17th
-
T-Mobile
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946U1UES3CXE3, released May 17th
-
Verizon
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946U1UES3CXE3, released May 17th
International devices
-
Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S23: S91xBXXS5CXDF, released May 17th
- Galaxy S23+: S91xBXXS5CXDF, released May 17th
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S91xBXXS5CXDF, released May 17th
-
Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy S24: S92xBXXS2AXD6, released May 10th
- Galaxy S24+: S92xBXXS2AXD6, released May 10th
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: S92xBXXS2AXD6, released May 10th
-
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946BXXS2CXE2, released May 16th