As has been the case for years at this point, Samsung releases its monthly security patches in excellent time every month, often beating Google to the punch. These updates are usually limited to bug fixes, security improvements, and performance optimizations. In this case, there are some extras included for the Galaxy S23 series.
The patch includes camera fixes and enhancements for the S23 series, notably the Ultra. It hasn't addressed every issue, with some users still reporting issues with over-exposure. Hopefully, that will be addressed later on.
You can find a complete list of updated devices below:
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781USQSAHWD4, released May 26th
- Comcast
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Dish Wireless
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Sprint
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781USQSAHWD4, released May 26th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: G98xUSQS4HWE1, released May 20th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xUSQS4HWE1, released May 20th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xUSQS4HWE1, released May 20th
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781USQSAHWD4, released May 26th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Xfinity
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES4HWD5, released May 22nd
Galaxy S21 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990U1UEU6EWDA, released May 23rd
- AT&T
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Comcast
- Galaxy S21: G998USQS6EWD5, released May 15th
- Galaxy S21+: G998USQS6EWD5, released May 15th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS6EWD5, released May 15th
- Sprint
- Galaxy S21: G998USQS6EWD4, released May 15th
- Galaxy S21+: G998USQS6EWD4, released May 15th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS6EWD4, released May 15th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Xfinity
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UES6EWD6, released May 16th
Galaxy S22 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S22: S90xUSQS2CWE1, released May 19th
- Galaxy S22+: S90xUSQS2CWE1, released May 19th
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S90xUSQS2CWE1, released May 19th
Galaxy Note 10 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note 10: N97xU1UEU7HWE1, released May 10th
- Galaxy Note 10+: N97xU1UEU7HWE1, released May 10th
Galaxy Note 20 series
- Sprint
- Galaxy Note 20: N98xUSQS4HWE4, released May 24th
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N98xUSQS4HWE4, released May 24th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note 20: N98xUSQS4HWE4, released May 24th
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N98xUSQS4HWE4, released May 24th
Galaxy Z series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707U1UES4HWE1, released May 19th
- Dish Wireless
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS4FWE3, released May 15th
- Sprint
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707USQS4HWE1, released May 16th
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQS2JWE4, released May 22nd
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707USQS4HWE1, released May 16th
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQS2JWE4, released May 22nd
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS3FWE3, released May 16th
Galaxy A series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy A13 5G: A136U1UEU3DWD7, released May 24th
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526U1UES8EWD3, released May 16th
- Galaxy A53 5G: A536U1UES5CWE2, released May 15th
- Dish Wireless
- Galaxy A13 5G: A136USQU4DWE1, released May 24th
- Galaxy A53 5G: A536USQS5CWD4, released May 15th
- Sprint
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526USQS8EWE2, released May 16th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A13 5G: A136USQU4DWE1, released May 24th
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526USQS8EWE2, released May 16th