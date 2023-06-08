As has been the case for years at this point, Samsung releases its monthly security patches in excellent time every month, often beating Google to the punch. These updates are usually limited to bug fixes, security improvements, and performance optimizations. In this case, there are some extras included for the Galaxy S23 series.

The patch includes camera fixes and enhancements for the S23 series, notably the Ultra. It hasn't addressed every issue, with some users still reporting issues with over-exposure. Hopefully, that will be addressed later on.

You can find a complete list of updated devices below:

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Note 10 series

Unlocked Galaxy Note 10: N97xU1UEU7HWE1, released May 10th Galaxy Note 10+: N97xU1UEU7HWE1, released May 10th



Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series