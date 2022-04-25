The update is out now for S22 users in some parts of Asia

Samsung updates its phones with monthly security patches faster than almost anyone else, and the company is continuing to do just that with this year's flagship Galaxy S22 series. Last month the April 2022 security patch was released just at the end of March, and now Samsung is updating the S22 with the May 2022 patch even further ahead of schedule.

The update (via SamMobile) weighs in at over 600MB, which is larger than your average security patch, but the changelog only lists the usual bug fixes and improvements. The S22 series is still relatively new, so Samsung could still be ironing out some post-launch bugs here.

The Galaxy S22 is one of our favorite Android phones, but it has had its fair share of bugs since its release, resulting in Samsung dropping multiple updates across March and April.

The update is currently available in India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, but the OTA update should arrive in more regions in the coming days. You can check for it by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

We'll be keeping this post updated as Samsung releases the May 2022 patch for other Galaxy phones.

Galaxy S22 series

