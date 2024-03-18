Samsung's March 2024 security patch is rolling out now to devices worldwide. Still, many will be disappointed when it arrives, as it's nothing more than the usual security-focused update for most devices, with the S24 series also benefiting from some big fixes.
Usually, no one is surprised when the monthly update is little more than a small patch, but this time, people expected more as it was rumored that the March update would bring One UI 6.1 to older devices. In reality, it's just a regular update, and users of the S23 series and older will need to wait a little bit longer to play with the new version of One UI. You can see the list of updated devices below:
North America
Galaxy S21 series
-
Verizon
- Galaxy S21: UP1A.231005.007.G991USQSAFXBC, released March 13th
- Galaxy S21+: UP1A.231005.007.G996USQSAFXBC, released March 13th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.G998USQSAFXBC, released March 13th
Galaxy S23 series
-
Unlocked
- Galaxy S23: S916U1UES2BXBD, released March 12th
- Galaxy S23+: S916U1UES2BXBD, released March 12th
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S916U1UES2BXBD, released March 12th
Galaxy Note 20 series
-
Unlocked
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQS6HXC1, released March 15th
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS6HXC1, released March 15th
International
Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy S24: S928BXXS1AXBG, released March 1st
- Galaxy S24+: S928BXXS1AXBG, released March 1st
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: S928BXXS1AXBG, released March 1st
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936BXXS5EXBF, released March 13th