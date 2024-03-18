Samsung's March 2024 security patch is rolling out now to devices worldwide. Still, many will be disappointed when it arrives, as it's nothing more than the usual security-focused update for most devices, with the S24 series also benefiting from some big fixes.

Usually, no one is surprised when the monthly update is little more than a small patch, but this time, people expected more as it was rumored that the March update would bring One UI 6.1 to older devices. In reality, it's just a regular update, and users of the S23 series and older will need to wait a little bit longer to play with the new version of One UI. You can see the list of updated devices below:

North America

Galaxy S21 series

Verizon Galaxy S21: UP1A.231005.007.G991USQSAFXBC, released March 13th Galaxy S21+: UP1A.231005.007.G996USQSAFXBC, released March 13th Galaxy S21 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.G998USQSAFXBC, released March 13th



Galaxy S23 series

Unlocked Galaxy S23: S916U1UES2BXBD, released March 12th Galaxy S23+: S916U1UES2BXBD, released March 12th Galaxy S23 Ultra: S916U1UES2BXBD, released March 12th



Galaxy Note 20 series

Unlocked Galaxy Note 20: N981USQS6HXC1, released March 15th Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS6HXC1, released March 15th



International

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z series