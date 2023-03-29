Samsung started its international March 2023 security patch rollout a few days later than usual. Despite the delay, the company again beat Google in updating its flagship phones to the latest security patch. The Korean giant tends to roll out the monthly firmware update internationally and follows it up with a US rollout a few days later. Samsung first made the March 2023 patch available for the Galaxy S23 series in the US on March 16. Since then, the company has expanded the patch's rollout to include a lot more of its devices across various carriers.

Almost all Samsung phones sold in the US feature a Snapdragon chip. So they are safe from the major Exynos modem vulnerability, which Google's Project Zero team reported earlier this month. The March 2023 firmware contains patches for the scary Exynos modem vulnerability, so it is an important update even though it does not bring any new features.

You can go through Samsung's March 2023 security patch release notes to learn about all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed.

Below is a list of all the Samsung phones in the US that have received the March 2023 update.

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note 20 series

Verizon Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS3HWB7, released March 9



Galaxy Z Flip 3

Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711U1UES3FWB3, released on March 17

T-Mobile Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS4FWC1, released on March 17



Galaxy Z Fold 3

Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926U1UES2FWB3, released on March 17

T-Mobile and Metro PCS Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS3FWC1, released on March 17



Galaxy A01