It’s become customary for Samsung to send out security updates to its devices before the month starts. Its March release was no different, and started rolling out a few days before the end of February. So far, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S10 Lite, the entire Galaxy S9 series, and the Galaxy A52 have all seen the update — at least in international markets. Now Samsung's extending availability to users in the US, as the new update starts hitting devices in the States beginning with the Galaxy S21.

The March 2022 security update for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra has begun landing as firmware version G99xU1UES5BVC1, per SamMobile. The update is already rolling out to carrier-unlocked variants of the phones but could arrive on carrier-locked models soon. The change log notes stability improvements and bug fixes for over 50 privacy and security-related issues found in the phones.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S21 series device in the US, you can check for the new software OTA by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung's March update should arrive for other flagships and mid-rangers in the US in the coming weeks. We'll keep this list updated as it does.

Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera features are coming to older Galaxy phones with One UI 4.1 Coming sooner than you think

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email