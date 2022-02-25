Samsung has a reputation for releasing monthly security updates before anyone else, and the company is on form today as the March 2022 patch starts rolling out to users. The first devices to see it are the newly released Galaxy S22 series.

The update comes as a surprise given that the S22 series only received the February 2022 patch yesterday without any fixes for various issues some owners have seen since the phone shipped early. Although it is odd that Samsung went to the effort of releasing a February patch for the phone just a day before the next one, things are more promising this time.

I haven't experienced the display glitch that others have had, but I did run into an annoying issue in Chrome where my screen would go black while scrolling. The only way to get the screen back on was to use the home gesture, throwing me back to my home screen. This issue was present in Chrome and Chrome Beta but absent in Samsung Internet. Thankfully, it has been resolved now that I have installed the March update, and hopefully, the bugs with Android Auto have been fixed too.

The update weighed in at a substantial 811MB on my Exynos S22 Ultra, far larger than a standard security patch. SamMobile reports that the update is available for the entire S22 series and has only been spotted in Germany so far. However, I have also received it in the UK, indicating a wider rollout is already underway.

As always, we'll be keeping this post updated as other Samsung phones get their March 2022 update.

Galaxy S22 series

