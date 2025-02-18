I've been using the Samsung Galaxy S25 for a few weeks now. I'm not over the moon about it — it's a whole lot like the Galaxy S24, but with extra AI stuff out of the box — but I'll certainly give it to Samsung when it comes to hardware quality. The S25 feels great, and it's impressively thin and light.

Given how lithe the standard Galaxy S25 and S25+ already are, though, it's a little odd that Samsung seems to be pushing the envelope further still with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. The normal S25s are 7.2mm thick. The S25 Edge? Rumors point to just 5.84mm. That'd make for a striking silhouette, but I can't help but think Samsung's focusing on the wrong things here.

What do we know about the Galaxy S25 Edge?

Samsung first teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at the tail end of its Unpacked event where it officially took the wraps off the other S25 phones. Before the official teaser, we'd expected the phone to be called the Galaxy S25 Slim. Instead, the company dusted off an old brand name that was last used in 2016.

Unlike Samsung's older Edge devices, which featured tapered edges on their displays, the S25 Edge will just be a thinner Galaxy S25. It'll come with two rear cameras rather than three (my money's on a standard and an ultrawide without the normal S25's 3x telephoto), and it's planned for release sometime later this year.

For now, that's really all we know for sure; aside from its hands-off teaser at Unpacked, Samsung has been tight-lipped about the Edge.

Does the S25 need to be thinner?

At 7.2mm thick, the S25 and S25+ are already the thinnest mainstream flagships on the market, edging out the iPhone 16's 7.8mm chassis and slipping right past the Pixel 9's 8.5mm profile. Holding the Galaxy S25 for the first time after using the Pixel 9 Pro for a few months, I was immediately struck by just how airy Samsung's phone felt.

That's impressive, but thinness has its costs. The standard Galaxy S25's battery can eke out six or so hours of screen time between charges, which puts it at the lower end of what we expect out of flagships these days.

According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 Edge will have both a larger display and a smaller battery than the base-model S25. Supposedly, the Edge will have a screen closer to the Galaxy S25+'s in size, but come with a 3,900mAh cell where even the smallest S25 has a 4,000mAh capacity. Barring unexpected breakthroughs in battery technology, that paints the picture of a phone that'll struggle to make it through a full day away from a charger.

Samsung's free to show off its engineering chops however it wants, of course, but to me, the S25 series doesn't have much to gain from an even thinner option. Samsung's foldables, meanwhile, are falling behind here.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold was the thinnest foldable available in North America when it launched last year, at just 5.1 millimeters when unfolded. The upcoming OnePlus Open 2 is looking thinner still, at a nigh-unbelievable 4mm thick while in its open configuration. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, meanwhile, 5.6mm thick when open, only marginally thinner than the Edge is rumored to be. That translates to a foldable that, compared to the competition, feels a bit like a brick when it's shut.

Naturally, Samsung is working on its next foldable phones already. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 should arrive later this year, and based on early rumors, it'll be 10mm thick when it's folded shut. That makes it sound like it'll be on par with the company's China-exclusive Galaxy W25, which comes in at just 4.9mm thick when open. But that's still lagging behind foldables from Oppo and OnePlus — and I have no idea what Samsung's excuse for that might be.

The S25 Slim seems like an unnecessary detour along the way to thinner foldables. Without either real compromises or unforeseen gains in battery efficiency, a bigger Galaxy S25 with a smaller battery sounds like a recipe for disappointment.

Following the leader

Rumors have been circulating since last year about Apple taking on a similar project to the Galaxy S25 Edge. The company's rumored to be releasing an especially thin version of its next iPhone, potentially called the iPhone 17 Air, this fall. That phone will reportedly be between 5.5mm and 6.25mm thick and, for Apple, could be a stepping stone to a first foldable device.

I struggle to imagine what Samsung could learn from building a standard smartphone that's almost as thin as its foldables. The Galaxy S25 Edge will almost certainly beat the iPhone 17 Air to market — but this seems like a venture Samsung could've skipped. Regular phones don't need to be any thinner. Foldables do.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2025.