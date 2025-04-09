Summary Samsung first used an under-display camera (UDC) on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to eliminate screen cutouts for the selfie lens.

Leaks suggest that while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely still feature UDC, Samsung may abandon the technology afterward due to cost and quality challenges.

Future devices like the potential Galaxy Z Fold 8 might revert to a standard punch-hole camera on the main display instead of the hidden UDC.

No one likes having a notch or punch-hole disrupting the viewing experience when you're enjoying yet another Netflix binge session. Samsung's solution for this was an under-display camera (UDC), which ditches the traditional front-facing selfie camera on the surface in favor of one that's hidden beneath the phone's main display under a series of pixels.

Ultimately, a UDC doesn't require a punch-hole or notch cutout in the display. Samsung first debuted this with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August 2021, and it then made its way to the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5. To date, the only Samsung flagship series that uses UDC is the Galaxy Z Fold, starting with all the Fold devices launched after 2021.