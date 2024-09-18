Key Takeaways Samsung might expand long-term software support to budget phones.

The upcoming Galaxy A16 5G may get six years of OS and security updates.

This move could encourage other Android brands to improve their software update policy.

One of the reasons why Samsung's flagship smartphones stand out is their long-term Android software support. The Galaxy S24 series, launched in early 2024, was the first from the brand to offer up to seven years of software updates. Samsung later extended the same support to its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, it seems the company is considering ending this exclusivity for flagship devices and expanding long-term software support to its budget and mid-range Galaxy smartphones as well.

According to a report by TheTechOutlook (via Sammobile), Samsung is planning to launch its next-generation budget A-series device, the Galaxy A16 5G, by the end of this month, possibly alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series. One of the standout features of this budget smartphone, according to the report, is its long-term software support.

While not as extensive as Samsung’s flagship models, the Galaxy A16 5G is reportedly set to receive six years of OS upgrades and security patches. If true, this would make it one of the longest-supported budget Android devices, as most budget and mid-range Android phones currently offer only two to three years of updates. This information is reportedly based on slides shared with Samsung's training sales representatives.

There’s currently no confirmation on whether the Galaxy A16 5G will be available in the US, but given that the Galaxy A15 5G is sold there, it’s likely this device will launch in the States as well. In addition to potentially offering up to six years of software support, the Galaxy A16 5G is expected to feature solid specs for a budget phone, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, IP54 dust and water resistance and a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor.

Nevertheless, Samsung’s decision to offer long-term Android support on a budget smartphone is a smart move. One reason many people avoid cheaper phones is the lackluster Android and software experience, but Samsung seems committed to changing that. And, you never know, this move could even encourage other Android OEMs to improve and speed up updates on their devices rather than filling them with pre-loaded bloatware.