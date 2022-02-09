More of this from everyone else, please

Samsung leaned into becoming more eco-friendly through the use of recycled ocean-polluting plastics in its manufacturing and pushing device ownership for longer by extending software support. Today, just as we suspected, it's taken the step of boosting its commitments for several Android phones and tablets by an extra year, meaning it will bring four One UI/Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

The new policy, as announced, applies to the following devices:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Future devices in these series as well as some in the Galaxy A series will also have this extended support.

The Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic have also had their Wear OS support extended from 3 to 4 years.

We'd hope to hear from Google that it'd be the first to support the Pixels for this long (the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are getting three OS updates and 5 years of security updates), but it seems it'll cede the accolades to Samsung.

