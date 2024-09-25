Key Takeaways Samsung accidentally confirmed Galaxy S24 FE details by going live with the device's pre-order sign-up page.

The early listing confirms that the S24 FE will cost $50 more than its predecessor.

The leak also sheds light on color availability, paired with camera and under the hood specs.

Tomorrow, i.e. Thursday, September 26, is the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 FE release day, but the tech giant's US department seems to have jumped the gun. The Fan Edition device, which was as good as confirmed up until today, has now actually mistakenly been confirmed by Samsung, revealing a lot more about the device than Samsung would have liked.

This comes just days after promotional material for the device leaked online.

The Galaxy S24 FE pre-order sign-up page went live on the tech giant's US website, and was removed promptly. However, keen-eyed users were quick to spot the change on Samsung's website, and quicker at grabbing screenshots!

First highlighted by WinFuture, the early listing confirmed a recent leak about a potential price hike. The S24 FE, in the US, will indeed be $50 more expensive than its predecessor. For reference, last year's S23 FE launched for $600 for the 128GB version. The same storage variant will cost $649.99 this year, while the 256GB model will cost $710, reaching the higher-end of the mid-range device price spectrum. Both storage models will offer 8GB of RAM.

Elsewhere, the early listing also confirmed that the device will be available in four colors, similar to its predecessor. These include:

Graphite

Gray

Blue

Mint

A reminiscent camera setup

Source: WinFuture

We've been expecting no changes in the camera department, and that appears to have been confirmed. The early listing provided information about the S24 FE's camera system, and it looks entirely identical to its predecessor.

The device will house a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens on the rear, paired with an identical 10MP selfie shooter on the front. What's different, however, is the inclusion of the S24 series' ProVisual Engine (essentially a suite of AI-powered tools), which should somewhat offer an enhanced photography experience when compared to the S23 FE.

Further, considering that the leak stems from Samsung USA, it is safe to say that all variants of the device will feature an Exynos 2400e chipset under the hood — a slightly slower version of the chip used on the S24.

The accidental early listing paired with the marketing video leak has given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the device, though it'd still be prudent to take this with the tiniest grain of salt, especially since the device will likely be revealed within the week anyway.