Samsung has been fairly busy in the mobile space recently with the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy A13 5G. The company has now released its latest budget tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8, in India after announcing it globally a few weeks back. The device comes with a bunch of upgrades over last year's Galaxy Tab A7 that make it worth considering.

Spec-wise, the Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 10.5-inch TFT display, with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200. There's an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP selfie shooter on the front. The Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset powers this tablet, which according to Samsung will deliver 10% better CPU and GPU performance than the Snapdragon 662. The 7,040 mAh battery inside gets 15W fast charging support.

Samsung has added quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support to the Tab A8, and it also has a headphone jack. It will run One UI 3 on top of Android 11. It comes with 3GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Unlike many of Samsung's recent smartphones, there is a microSD card slot that can expand the storage up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the Indian market and will compete against some other offerings in the budget segment like the Realme Pad and the Nokia T20. To sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering cashback of Rs 2000 if you purchase using select bank cards. Buyers can also get a book cover with the Tab A8 for just Rs 999. It will go on sale from January 17 at Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung's online store, and offline stores across India.

