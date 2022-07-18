Samsung's Gallery app is feature-rich and packs powerful editing options like Spot Color, Object Eraser, and Shadow Remover. Most of these options are buried deep in the photo editor, but they work very well once you figure out where they are. However, if you are looking for a more powerful image editing app that can use AI to fix most issues in a photo in just a tap, the Korean giant has a new app for you: Galaxy Enhance-X.

Samsung quietly released Galaxy Enhance-X (via Android Sage) on the Galaxy Store in the first week of July for its devices. The app can remove blur and reflections, upscale a photo, brighten up a low-light image, "repair" blurred shots, remove the moire pattern, and further improve the HDR effect from photos—all using AI. You can manually select one of the options mentioned or tap the "Magic" button to let the app analyze the image and make any changes it deems fit. A before and after comparison is also shown after the changes are applied, so you can decide whether you like the tweaked photo or not.

Most of these options are already a part of Samsung's Gallery app. But with Galaxy Enhance-X, the company is moving these features to a dedicated app so that you can quickly and easily fix your photos. The app's interface is also very straightforward, with the editing options showing up after you select an image that needs tweaking.

Galaxy Enhance-X will save both the original and edited copies of the photo in JPEG format, just in case you don't like the changes it made. The app is compatible with Samsung devices running Android 10 or newer. It's not just for flagships either, so if your Samsung phone is running that software, you should be able to run this app. It is available as a free download from the Galaxy Store, or you can grab the APK from APKMirror.

Thanks: Moshe!