Finding a rugged device is a lot harder than it once was. These days, most companies want you to buy their expensive glass-and-metal slab of a phone and slap it in a heavy-duty case rather than offering some specialized gadgets to meet the need. Thankfully, Samsung isn't one of them. The company is bringing its latest ruggedized phone and tablet to the US market, with pre-orders for one of the devices starting today.

Although the Galaxy XCover6 Pro isn't quite up to par with the discontinued Galaxy S Active series, it's sure to win over some fans. This device was initially announced in June for European, Asian, and Middle Eastern markets, but next month, it finally arrives stateside. It's what you'd expect from the best heavy-duty phones around: a 6.6" TFT 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 778G for smooth and speedy performance — even when gaming — and a dual-camera system on the back. It's nothing fancy, but if you're after something that can survive more than a simple drop, the XCover6 Pro is the phone for you.

Of course, the highlight of this device is its plastic back with a removable battery. If you're still missing the days when a second fully-charged cell could keep you going for days on end, the XCover6 Pro might be the phone for you. It's available starting on October 20th through select carriers, Samsung's official website, and various business channels. Unfortunately, there are no pricing details just yet.

If you're looking for a tablet that can survive the elements, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro might be your speed. It's also powered by a Snapdragon 778G, with a 10.1" 1080p TFT display up front and a single 13MP camera around the back. And just like with the XCover6 Pro, the most interesting feature comes from its user-replaceable battery. Not only can you swap out its cell, but you can actually power the device solely using a wired connection. If you're looking for a rugged point-of-sale machine, this tablet might just do the trick. The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is available starting today through Samsung Business, Amazon Business, and IT channel partners for $650.