Samsung Display and CES have a long-standing love-love relationship. Every year, the company showcases prototype foldable displays that are often forgotten by the next CES — only to reappear in new form factors again. As expected, Samsung Display has unveiled another set of foldable and slideable concepts at CES 2025.

CES 2025 has already brought a number of exciting announcements, such as the Circular Ring 2 with features like ECG and AFib detection, as well as Samsung's AI updates for smart TVs. While Samsung Electronics (probably) isn't going to do much with its foldable phones this year — Fold 7 and Flip 7 are rumored to skip major changes — Samsung Display, instead, is pushing boundaries with its new and innovative foldable and slideable concepts.

This year, Samsung Display is showcasing its largest foldable OLED yet: an 18.1-inch panel, a step up from the 17.3-inch foldable OLED shown three years ago. When folded, this prototype becomes a 13.1-inch laptop display with touchscreen functionality. When fully unfolded, it becomes a huge 18.1-inch screen that can even be used as a monitor.

While Samsung isn't rumored to be working on its own devices with this display, it supplies such display technologies to brands like Lenovo and Asus, which already have Windows devices using such foldable displays (ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold). In a video shared by Samsung, the prototype is shown running Windows, and these laptop makers are expected to adopt the new 18.1-inch foldable OLED panel.

Samsung also showcased its slideable display concepts at CES 2025

In addition to foldable displays, Samsung Display is showcasing slidable OLED concepts at CES 2025. The three new slideable concepts include the Slidable Flex Duet, Slidable Flex Solo, and Slidable Flex Vertical. Although, this isn't the first time we're seeing new slideable concepts from Samsung Display — they showcased similar designs at last year's CES.

The Slidable Flex Duet can extend from both sides, transforming an 8.1-inch screen into a large 12.4-inch tablet. The Slidable Flex Vertical, on the other hand, expands from a compact 5.1-inch smartphone screen into a 6.7-inch display. Meanwhile, the Slidable Flex Solo, as the name suggests, extends from one side only, increasing its size from 13 inches to 17.3 inches.

There's no word yet on when these display concepts will appear in real devices. However, as noted above, Samsung Display supplies panels to other manufacturers besides Samsung Electronics. It's possible we'll see these designs in future laptops, gadgets, or even automotive applications, as Samsung is also targeting carmakers with these displays.