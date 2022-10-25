We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.

The company posted that schedule in the Samsung Members app for Korean users (via SamMobile) covering ground from now all the way toward February. We're not too sure how useful this schedule will be for you if you live anywhere other than South Korea — see what we said about Europe above — but if you're looking for a fuzzy idea of when your device might get the update, take a look below and see if you have reason to be excited.

October 2022

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2022

Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3

Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra

Galaxy S7/S7+

Galaxy Quantum 3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum/Quantum 2

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Gaalxy A32

Galaxy Jump/Jump 2

January 2023

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide 6

Galaxy Wide 5

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover 5

February 2023

Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

That's some good news for all those Galaxy Jump 2 owners in Des Moines, we have to say. And there's a lot to look forward to in One UI 5 in any case.