Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.

Samsung hasn’t shown much love to this year’s Galaxy A73, considering it didn’t make it to the US, unlike its predecessor. In markets where it did launch, Samsung priced it close to the Galaxy S21 FE, which probably just ended up incentivizing buyers to go for that, more capable model, closer in line to the flagships. This overlap in Samsung’s upper mid-range offerings is glaring, and it now sounds like the company has decided to do something about it.

A new report by Galaxy Club makes the case that there won’t be a follow-up to the Galaxy A73 next year, pointing to the utter lack of evidence for the model's development (via GSMArena). While other upcoming models like the Galaxy A54 have been spotted in the occasional reference, the outlet hasn’t come across anything about the Galaxy A74 through usual channels like firmware leaks or pre-launch testing. That could very suggest that the handset doesn’t exist, though it's also still possible that Samsung's just holding this one very close to the vest.

It appears that the Galaxy A54 is going to be the most expensive Galaxy A-series phone in 2023, both in the US and internationally. In a recent leak, we got a good look at the phone through CAD-based renders, suggesting a design that is borrowed straight from the high-end Galaxy S23 lineup.

Samsung was separately forced to kill the Galaxy S22 FE earlier this year as it had to divert its chip stock to the Galaxy S22 Ultra to keep its premium lineup alive. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be another Fan Edition model at all. To make up for the void left by the Galaxy A74, Samsung will reportedly release the Galaxy S23 FE sometime in 2023 — unless something changes at the last minute.