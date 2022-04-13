What's new

1. Get your spelling and grammar corrected when writing English sentences.

- The "Suggest Text Corrections" feature, provided from ONE UI 4.0, has been improved to be even smarter.

- A feature to turn the setting on or off by app is provided.

- Turn it off when you are using chatting apps with friends, and turn it on when you are using apps in which you write long sentences.

2. We adjusted the parts that varied by country to match as much as possible.

- The parts that varied by country, such as settings, symbols, language change buttons, etc., have been adjusted to be the same. You can now find the same Samsung Keyboard on Galaxy phones purchased abroad.

- If you want to use the previous layout, set it by going to "Previous Keyboard" in "Samsung Keyboard Settings > Layout > Key and Special Character Layout."

3. Thanks to detailed explanations from our customers, we were able to improve typos that occurred often when using specific keys.

4. For the Clipboard, the following issues have been additionally corrected.

- The inconvenience of the Clipboard being deleted at once has been fixed.

When deleting everything, "Include pinned items" is displayed so that you can choose to delete pinned Clipboards as well.

- The issue with the Clipboard text not being visible when setting the theme or Dark Mode has been fixed.

- The issue with the duplicate toast pop-ups saying "This has been copied to the Clipboard" or "This item has already been copied" has been fixed.

- The issue with the Clipboard not being added intermittently in some carrier services has been fixed.

- The issue with the Paste function not working after abnormal termination of the Samsung Note app has been fixed.

- An update has been made so that the order of "pinned" items do not change arbitrarily when re-entering the Clipboard.

- An update has been made so that the status of the last viewed Clipboard (More or Close) can be maintained.

These updates may vary depending on the update schedules by model.