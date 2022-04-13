Samsung's default keyboard has never been particularly popular, mainly because of its poor typing accuracy and sub-par text correction. To Samsung's credit, the keyboard receives frequent updates, including helpful features, and it adapts to the different screens of phones like the Z Fold3 better than other keyboard apps do. But these bonuses have never been enough to overcome the significant issues. This week, a new update is rolling out to the app that is set to improve the typing experience and includes some new options for keyboard layouts.
The changelog for this update (via SamMobile) is quite extensive:
What's new
1. Get your spelling and grammar corrected when writing English sentences.
- The "Suggest Text Corrections" feature, provided from ONE UI 4.0, has been improved to be even smarter.
- A feature to turn the setting on or off by app is provided.
- Turn it off when you are using chatting apps with friends, and turn it on when you are using apps in which you write long sentences.
2. We adjusted the parts that varied by country to match as much as possible.
- The parts that varied by country, such as settings, symbols, language change buttons, etc., have been adjusted to be the same. You can now find the same Samsung Keyboard on Galaxy phones purchased abroad.
- If you want to use the previous layout, set it by going to "Previous Keyboard" in "Samsung Keyboard Settings > Layout > Key and Special Character Layout."
3. Thanks to detailed explanations from our customers, we were able to improve typos that occurred often when using specific keys.
4. For the Clipboard, the following issues have been additionally corrected.
- The inconvenience of the Clipboard being deleted at once has been fixed.
When deleting everything, "Include pinned items" is displayed so that you can choose to delete pinned Clipboards as well.
- The issue with the Clipboard text not being visible when setting the theme or Dark Mode has been fixed.
- The issue with the duplicate toast pop-ups saying "This has been copied to the Clipboard" or "This item has already been copied" has been fixed.
- The issue with the Clipboard not being added intermittently in some carrier services has been fixed.
- The issue with the Paste function not working after abnormal termination of the Samsung Note app has been fixed.
- An update has been made so that the order of "pinned" items do not change arbitrarily when re-entering the Clipboard.
- An update has been made so that the status of the last viewed Clipboard (More or Close) can be maintained.
These updates may vary depending on the update schedules by model.
Outside the usual bug fixes, three things stand out in this update. First, the keyboard's Grammarly integration has received some customization options. If you head into text correction settings within the keyboard, you can now manage which apps Grammarly will offer suggestions for. A helpful toggle at the top will allow you to enable or disable Grammarly integration for all apps at once.
Second, there's a new layout option if your language is set to something other than English US. Open keyboard settings, and within the layout menu, you'll find the new button and symbol layout submenu. Here you have two options — default and alternative. On my phone, which is set to English UK, the default will show the "£" symbol on page one of the symbols keyboard, with "$" on the second page. Setting the keyboard to the new alternative layout reverses this, putting "$" on page one and "£" on page two.
Finally, the changelog mentions that specific typos should have been fixed based on user feedback, although what typos those are isn't mentioned. Overall this is a decent update to Samsung's default keyboard, and I hope it continues to improve in the future. The update should be available to you through the Galaxy Store, and as always, you can download it from APK Mirror.