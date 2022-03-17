Smartphones are gateways to communication and productivity. At the center of this interaction is the keyboard. Samsung, the biggest Android manufacturer, equipped its One UI keyboard with customization options, especially on its top Samsung Galaxy phones. While these features might seem overwhelming at first glance and are often deactivated by default, they enhance your typing experience. We compiled 11 essential tips to supercharge your Samsung Keyboard.

1 Change the size of your keyboard

Not everyone prefers the default keyboard size on their Samsung Galaxy phone. If the keyboard size is too high or low, adjust it for a comfortable typing experience.

Swipe up from the home screen and find the Settings app with a familiar gear icon. Scroll to General management. Select Samsung Keyboard settings. Close Tap Size and transparency. Close Shrink or enlarge the interface from the left, right, top, bottom, or corners using the blue handles. You can also push the keyboard higher if it's hard to reach the space bar. Close

Alternatively, you can open the Samsung Keyboard settings from the keyboard toolbar at the top.

2 Customize your keyboard's layout

The first typing machines had keyboards with an alphabetical layout, but the arrangement caused the keys to jam. The Qwerty keyboard layout was created, spreading out frequently typed letters to minimize jamming and increase typing speed. It has since become the recognized standard, but other layouts have been adapted from it. For example, the Azerty style is more suitable for typing in French, and the Qwertz layout is better for German.

If you have a language preference, Samsung Keyboard offers several settings for customizing its layout. You can switch between the default Qwerty style to Qwertz, Azerty, and the classic 3×4 from feature phones. You can select different layouts for each if you set up more than one language.

Open Samsung Keyboard settings on your Galaxy phone (refer to the steps above). Tap Languages and types. Manage input languages and change Qwerty type from the Numbers and symbols menu. Close The keyboard setting has a dedicated layout section to activate a number row and alternative characters for quick access. There's also an option to tweak the spacebar row to include period and comma buttons. Open Layout in Samsung Keyboard settings to make tweaks. Close

3 Add a splash of color

A splash of color can go a long way to improve the user experience. That's the point of Android 14's Material You. If the keyboard's default look feels bland, revamp it with its Good Lock modules. Download and install the Good Lock app, launch it, and download the Keys Cafe module. When activated, you can apply themes to make your keyboard come alive with color when you tap a key. However, the app isn't available for some regions.

Close

If you can't access the Good Lock software, add color to your keyboard with Samsung's contrast feature. This accessibility setting makes the keys easier to see and offers interesting hues.

Go to Samsung Keyboard settings (check the steps above). Select High contrast keyboard. Close Toggle it on to check different modes. Close

4 Create and use text shortcuts

Samsung Keyboard executes text shortcuts well. Instead of only showing the shortcut in the suggestions bar, it replaces it with the expanded form when you press the spacebar. It's a great way to create text shortcuts for frequently used words and phrases. Follow the steps below.

Open Samsung Keyboard settings (check the steps above). Tap Text shortcuts. Close Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner and enter your shortcut phrase alongside its expanded phrase. Close

Aside from preset text shortcuts, Samsung Keyboard offers another way to type faster: predictions. Most keyboards offer three predictions, but Samsung Keyboard gives you nine. Tap the three-dot menu on the right side of the toolbar to access them.

Close

5 Enable gestures for smoother typing

Samsung Keyboard supports two gesture controls but only lets you activate one at a time. The Swipe to type option is turned on by default and allows you to enter text by sliding your finger between letters. Cursor control lets you move the cursor to an exact spot by sliding your finger across the keyboard, but you'll select it yourself.

Launch Samsung Keyboard settings (refer to the steps above). Scroll to Swipe, touch, and feedback. Tap Keyboard swipe controls. Close Tap the button beside Swipe to type or Cursor control. Close

There's a way to get the best of both worlds. Select the Swipe to type option for faster typing, and long press the spacebar on the keyboard to move the cursor.

6 Change your quick-access symbols to ones you use

Samsung Keyboard offers quick access to frequently used symbols. Hold the period key to find ten extra signs. Samsung makes the feature more helpful by allowing you to replace the characters with the ones you use most.

Go to Samsung Keyboard settings (check the steps above). Scroll to Custom symbols. Tap the symbol you want to change, then replace it with a new symbol on the keyboard. Close

7 Access emojis at your fingertips

Emojis can take chats and interactions to another level. With Samsung Keyboard, you can add them by turning on the Suggest emoji option. It displays suitable icons based on the context of your text.

Go to Samsung Keyboard settings (check the steps above). Turn on the Suggest emojis and Suggest stickers while typing toggles. Close

8 Customize or turn off the toolbar

Samsung added a toolbar to the One UI keyboard in 2018. It houses shortcuts for emojis, GIFs, voice typing, one-hand mode, a clipboard, and the settings shortcut. Some items are hidden in a three-dot menu, but you can rearrange them to your preference. Hold any icon to move it around.

Close

The toolbar isn't always present. When typing, it disappears and is replaced by text suggestions. You can switch to the toolbar mode by tapping the left-facing arrow in the upper-left corner. If you're not a fan of the toolbar, there's an option to turn it off.

Open Samsung Keyboard settings (check the steps above). Turn off the Keyboard toolbar toggle. Close

You'll only see text suggestions in that space. As for the shortcuts that used to be on the toolbar, long press the comma button to access them. Similarly, you can customize Samsung Keyboard on your Samsung tablet.

9 Check Samsung Keyboard modes

Sometimes, typing long paragraphs using the built-in keyboard on a big screen may be difficult. Samsung Keyboard has handy modes for one-handed and floating keyboards to improve your reach and typing experience.

Open Samsung Keyboard in any conversation and tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Modes. Close Select a one-handed keyboard or a floating one. If you use the latter, long press the bottom bar and move the keyboard around the screen to a relevant position. Close

10 Enable writing assistant on Samsung Keyboard

Grammarly is one of the best AI-based writing assistants. If you are new to Grammarly, read our dedicated post on it. The company offers a dedicated keyboard on the Google Play Store. With Samsung Keyboard, you don't need to download a separate Grammarly app to improve your writing. Instead, access Grammarly from Samsung Keyboard and review its suggestions for writing like a pro.

Open Samsung Keyboard Settings (check the steps above). Tap Select third-party content to use. Turn on the Grammarly toggle. Close When you type a sentence, tap the three-dot menu at the top. Select Review writing suggestions. Close Ignore or accept suggestions from the following menu. Close

Grammarly works best with the English language. You may face issues with other languages.

11 Translate text on the go

Samsung Keyboard comes with a seamless Google Translate integration. You don't need to switch to the Google Translate app to copy and send the text. You can perform the same from a Samsung Keyboard. Let's check it in action.

Open third-party content to use in Samsung Keyboard settings (check the steps above). Turn on the toggle beside Google. Open Samsung Keyboard and tap the translate icon at the top. Close Select relevant languages at the top and enter text to translate. Tap the translate button in the lower-right corner and check the translated text in the message box. Close

Customize Samsung Keyboard like a pro

We all have quirks, even when typing on our phones. The beauty of Samsung Keyboard is that it's like a chameleon, adapting to your preferences with tons of customization options. Whether you're a speed demon, a grammar guru, or someone who loves a splash of color, a keyboard setup is waiting to be discovered.

If you want to go beyond your typing experience and get the most out of using a Samsung phone, head to our guide on the best Android and One UI software tips. Happy typing leads to smart texting, emailing, and communicating.