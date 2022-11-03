Samsung phones and tablets provide numerous ways to improve your keyboard. The settings menu is loaded with style and layout options, including theme changing, size and transparency controls, and font size adjustments.

These features only graze the surface of customization. The Good Lock app and its diverse module collection bring the additional capability of adding colors, animations, and touch sound effects. Here's how to apply these amazing settings to your Samsung Keyboard.

How to customize Samsung Keyboard using settings

On your Samsung phone or tablet, go to Settings > General Management > Samsung Keyboard settings. You'll find customization sub-menus for your keyboard in the Style and layout section.

Close

Make Samsung Keyboard your default input method first. Otherwise, you can't get there. If you haven't done that, go to General Management > Keyboard list and default > Default keyboard.

A quicker method to access the keyboard settings is from the keyboard. A gear icon above it takes you to the Samsung Keyboard menu.

Close

Here's what each sub-menu contains:

Keyboard themes : Choose between the Light, Solid light, Dark, Solid dark, and Color palette themes. They don't work if your system display is set to Dark mode. Swipe down on your screen with two fingers to fully expand the notification panel. Then, turn it off.

: Choose between the Light, Solid light, Dark, Solid dark, and Color palette themes. They don't work if your system display is set to Dark mode. Swipe down on your screen with two fingers to fully expand the notification panel. Then, turn it off. High contrast keyboard : It contains four contrasts that are part of Samsung's vision enhancement features. They make keyboard elements stand out so that you can see them better.

: It contains four contrasts that are part of Samsung's vision enhancement features. They make keyboard elements stand out so that you can see them better. Modes : Choose between a standard, one-handed, or floating keyboard. You can select different modes for portrait and landscape views.

: Choose between a standard, one-handed, or floating keyboard. You can select different modes for portrait and landscape views. Size and transparency : Drag and adjust the size and location of the keyboard. Transparency controls are only available for the floating keyboard mode.

: Drag and adjust the size and location of the keyboard. Transparency controls are only available for the floating keyboard mode. Keyboard font size : Adjust a slider that increases or decreases the size of the letters and symbols on the keyboard.

: Adjust a slider that increases or decreases the size of the letters and symbols on the keyboard. Keyboard layout : Choose whether to show the number keys above the letters and activate alternative characters on the keyboard.

: Choose whether to show the number keys above the letters and activate alternative characters on the keyboard. Custom symbols: Replace the quick access symbols associated with the full stop (.) near the space bar.

How to customize Samsung Keyboard with Keys Cafe

While Samsung's keyboard settings are fairly robust, they pale compared to those available on the Keys Cafe app. Keys Cafe styles your keyboard with colors, effects, and touch sounds. You can also make your own keyboard from scratch. You determine the width and height of each button and arrange them without limitations.

Close

When you save a creation, it replaces your Samsung Keyboard's layout, and you can reset it anytime. Before, you had to download it as a module within the Good Lock app. Now, you can install it independently.

Good Lock and all associated modules are available in select countries. You may be unable to install or use it if your region isn't supported. Third-party app stores offer the app and its modules, but they don't always work, and you risk exposing your device to malware.

To install Keys Cafe, open the Galaxy Store app and search for it. Then, tap the Install button beside it. If you don't see the app in the search results, it isn't available for your device. If you Google search for it, it appears, but you'll receive an error message saying that it's not supported in your location. If the installation is successful, launch the app to begin keyboard customization.

Make your own keyboard with Keys Cafe

This option is the first one you'll see when you launch Keys Cafe. It allows you to edit your keyboard without restrictions in the following ways:

Delete unwanted buttons.

Move keys to new locations.

Add new rows of keys.

Change the width and height of each key.

Swap out letters, symbols, and functions.

Assign a custom phrase to a single key.

Close

Style your own keyboard

It's the second option in Keys Cafe that deals with your keyboard's aesthetic. You can choose from the provided themes or create a custom one with animation and colors. You must install the Theme Park module to access these features.

Close

A Samsung Keyboard overhaul isn't where it ends

Samsung Keyboard has an untold amount of customization, especially when paired with Keys Cafe. Yet some people look for more abilities beyond a pretty layout when choosing a keyboard. Features such as accurate predictions or live grammar checks are among the top factors on the list.

More importantly, you may want a keyboard that isn't confined to Samsung devices. In that case, choose one of the numerous Android keyboard apps for effortless typing.