Summary Samsung's upcoming One UI 6.1 update may integrate AI into its Keyboard, allowing users to change the tone of text and even translate it.

Google is also expanding its AI efforts with features like "Help me write" in Chrome 122, making AI services more accessible and prominent in everyday life.

While concerns about the ethics of AI-generated content persist, companies are working on transparency and responsible use, ensuring that AI is here to stay.

AI is starting to find its way into unexpected parts of our lives. Some are seeing it show up in the office, fueling project management tools. Others are noticing it in the comfort of their own homes, using generative AI features while browsing the web. Companies like Google and Microsoft continue to develop AI-based products and services as the industry continues to evolve, but they aren’t the only ones — Samsung has an eye on AI, too. Now, rumors suggest that the latest update to One UI could integrate the technology into Samsung Keyboard.

According to a post made by @TechDroider on Twitter, One UI 6.1 will have a new AI-based feature for Samsung Keyboard. Called “Change tone,” you may soon have the option to leverage AI to alter the tone of text. For example, after typing a sentence, you can activate the feature to receive suggestions on how to tweak what you’ve created. “Change tone” will show you options to make your text sound casual, witty, polite, or more. It appears that the AI-based feature can also translate text for you. Thus far, there has been no official timeline as to when “Change tone” might be rolled out across Samsung devices.

While Samsung now has its own AI projects in development, Google has helped pave the way for consumer-facing AI products and services as well. The smart suggestions that popped up in Gmail are what many people are familiar with, but the company has expanded its AI efforts greatly since introducing the feature. For example, there is now an AI-based feature in the works called “Help me write” that is being developed for Chrome. The text generator will give you the option to compose text while in Chrome, which can help with communication across the web (not just Gmail). The feature is expected to debut as a part of Chrome 122, which likely won’t be launched until early 2024. It’s just one of the several AI-based features that Google is delivering to the masses, growing its prominence in everyday life.

Even if you haven’t started using AI services and products, companies like Google are making them more widely accessible. Concerns continue to increase surrounding the ethics of AI-generated content — especially as it pertains to imagery and text — but there are ways to use these tools responsibly. The businesses behind AI are also working to develop more transparency surrounding the end-products. The future of AI looks as bright as it is concerning, but one thing is for certain — it isn’t going away anytime soon.