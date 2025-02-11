Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 series offers on-device AI reply suggestions for Samsung Keyboard loyalists in messaging apps.

The AI feature relies on Samsung Keyboard as a prerequisite, and is not available with other keyboards; current app compatibility is limited.

Samsung's on-device AI model remains undisclosed, but AI-powered reply suggestions seem more helpful than previous implementations.

On-device AI isn't a distant reality anymore since most of the popular Android phones today pack enough grunt to run small models without using cloud resources. Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series is one such device, and it packs a boatload of AI smarts, most of which were showcased on stage at the launch event. However, that wasn't the complete picture, and a few smaller tricks were sidelined at the time. For example, Samsung keyboard loyalists can enjoy AI-generated reply suggestions to WhatsApp messages.

Google has its version of message composition assists like Help Me Write for Messages and Help Me Compose for Gmail, but despite deepening ties with Samsung, the Search provider hasn't offered these assists as device-exclusive features. Samsung seems to have stepped in with its own feature spotted by Redditors using the Galaxy S25 series (via Android Authority). It uses on-device AI models to suggest replies in messaging apps, which appear as pill-shaped buttons you can scroll through horizontally as they float just above your keyboard.

If you pick one of the suggested replies, it is populated into your message composition field, and you have the option of editing it or adding more details before shooting the text. The setting is tucked away under Advanced features → Labs→ Suggested replies, but the complete list of compatible third-party apps isn't available.

Samsung Keyboard is a prerequisite

Niche, but perhaps only for now

Interestingly, the South Korean giant's implementation forces users to stick with the Samsung Keyboard app if they want to use these reply suggestions. They don't show up if you select any other keyboard in the OS-level keyboard picker. Limited testing revealed it works with WhatsApp, but not with Google Messages. However, Pixel phone users get something very similar in the form of Smart Reply first introduced in 2018.

While Samsung doesn't state which AI model it uses on-device to generate reply suggestions, we know Google uses Gemini Nano now, and in both cases the content of your messages is shared with AI through Android System Intelligence. However, conversations should remain private, and suggestions should be more helpful since Android Authority also notes this feature is better than Suggested replies for Galaxy Z Flip 6 users in One UI 6.1.1. The older implementation pulled data from your notifications, lacking the contextual understanding the new AI-powered replies could benefit from.

While the list of apps supporting AI-powered reply suggestions on Samsung devices is likely small, there's potential Or the company to convince more developers to add support, making it a feature that rivals Google's. If Samsung is using Google tech under the hood, though, it defies logic why we don't see support in the latter's apps like Google Messages. Moreover, with Samsung flagships from the last few years packing similar specs on paper, we wouldn't be surprised if this AI trick trickled down the lineup to older phones.