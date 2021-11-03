Earlier this year, Google and Samsung teamed up to deliver the Galaxy Watch4 series, the first — and still only — smartwatch running Wear OS 3. If you've been dying to get your hands on one of the hottest wearables around, your patience is finally paying off. With today's sale, you can grab a Galaxy Watch4 in either size at its lowest price yet.

If you're after the base 40mm Bluetooth model, your new smartwatch will only run you $200 — $50 off its usual price. The larger 44mm is just $30 more, making both units must-buys for anyone interested in the Wear OS 3 experience. Each LTE variant is also $50 off, in case you're looking to live that phone-free lifestyle when you're out on the town.

Our review of the Galaxy Watch4 praised its display, build quality, and software, with AP's Stephen Schenck calling it the "best full-fledged smartwatch" he's ever used. While you'll miss out on the rotating bezel found on the Classic edition, it's hard to turn down a deal as good as this.

The Galaxy Watch4 is available for sale through both Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself. It's unlikely to get much cheaper throughout the holiday season, so skip the lines on Black Friday and pick up your watch now.

