Summary Samsung confirms new foldables launching in late 2025 with improved design and durability.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Flip FE could debut alongside the flagship foldables this year.

Samsung plans to expand Galaxy AI features to mid-range and budget devices in 2025.

It's been just a few days since Samsung officially launched the Galaxy S25 series. While customer deliveries haven't even started yet, we're already hearing official news about Samsung's plans for its next foldables, which are set to arrive later this year.

During its Q4 2024 earnings call, Samsung executives covered a range of topics — from semiconductor performance to the potential impact of the Trump administration on the company. But most importantly, Samsung dropped a big hint about its upcoming foldables (via Jukanlosreve).

When asked about the MX Division's (Mobile eXperience) plans, which handles smartphones and mobile-related products, Samsung confirmed that it will release "new foldable products" in the second half of 2025 with "improved form factors, enhanced durability, and a diversified lineup to broaden the customer base."

Samsung is rumored to launch an affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE this year