As is the custom at this point, a new month means a new round of software updates for Samsung devices. The June 2023 security patch contains the usual bug fixes and security enhancements but no new features of note. The update has already started to reach international devices, and now it's doing the same in the US.

So far, the patch has mostly reached unlocked devices, with the exception of the Dish Wireless Galaxy A53. As always, we'll keep this page updated as more devices and carriers push the security patch out to users. You can see the full list of updated devices below:

Galaxy Note 20 series

Unlocked Galaxy Note 20: N98xU1UES4HWE1, released June 5th Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N98xU1UES4HWE1, released June 5th



Galaxy Z series

Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721U1UES2CWE1, released June 7th Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936U1UES2CWE1, released June 5th



Galaxy A series