Continuing to build its reputation for fast software updates, Samsung is already releasing the June security patch for international devices even though we're barely a week into June. The update isn't super early, as previous updates have often been, but it isn't exactly late, either. There don't seem to be any new features in the update — this is just your usual round of bug and security fixes.

The update is rolling out for several A series and S series devices across Europe and Latin America, with other devices and regions to follow. As always, we'll keep this page updated with the latest devices and builds, and we'll list any significant changes if any occur. Perhaps the S23 series will get its next camera update?

