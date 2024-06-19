Summary Samsung rolls out security patches quickly for Galaxy devices, improving security without major features.

The June security update is now available for carrier-locked and unlocked S21 variants in the US.

Older Samsung Galaxy devices like the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are also receiving the June security patch, showcasing Samsung's commitment to supporting its flagships.

Samsung is probably the only Android smartphone maker that delivers security patches as quickly as Google does for its Pixels — sometimes even beating Google to the punch. The June 2024 security patch arrived on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series early in the month, and it hit the Galaxy S22 just last week, but now Samsung Galaxy S21 owners can rejoice as the update is rolling out to older models as well.

First spotted by SamMobile, the update is rolling out for both carrier-locked and unlocked S21 variants in the US. The carrier-locked Galaxy S21 units are receiving the firmware version G99xUSQSBGXF1, while the unlocked S21 units in the US are getting a different firmware version G99xU1UESBGXF1. In addition to the US, several countries in Asia and Europe are also getting the latest update, but it comes with a different firmware version, listed as G99xBXXSBGXEC.

For those wondering what the new update brings, Samsung has detailed the exploits and vulnerabilities fixed in the latest update in the June 2024 security hub. In simple terms, the update doesn't add significant features but improves the security of your Galaxy S21. To update to the latest security patch, go to the Settings → Software update → Download and install the latest update available.

Other Samsung Galaxy devices receiving the June security patch

In addition to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has started rolling out the latest security patch for carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 models in the US. Moreover, the unlocked variant of the Galaxy S23 FE is also receiving the update. While the update may not bring significant improvements, Samsung says it has fixed one "critical" bug for "some Android 12 and 13 devices."

Nonetheless, it's great to see Samsung still supporting and delivering updates for older devices on time. While the Galaxy S21 launched with Android 11, the company has updated it through the years, bringing Android 14 to it by the end of last year. Moreover, Samsung also brought a host of Galaxy AI features like Live Translate, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, and Browsing Assist, to the Galaxy S21 series recently. It's really great to see Samsung bring features from its latest models to older ones, even those that launched about three years ago.

As always, we recommend updating your devices as soon as updates are available to stay secure and access the latest features.