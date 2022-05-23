The Galaxy Tab S7 gets the first taste this time around

Summer is so close you can almost feel it, and its arrival promises to bring us even more than long days, warm nights, and afternoons at the beach — it also means that Samsung's next security patches for its Galaxy phones should be right around the corner. But Samsung being Samsung, it couldn't even wait for June to roll around before dropping its next patches, and today we get a particularly early start with the Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung's no stranger to jumping the gun on its monthly patches, and one arriving even a full week early is hardly out of the question. But today's premature release is definitely one of the earliest yet, starting to hit Galaxy tablets with June still so far off.

We initially spotted a changelog for the June patch for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. XDA Developers observes that the update is also hitting the regular Tab S7, and notes that distribution is underway in South Korea and across Europe.

How many other Galaxy devices will see their updates drop before June even gets here? We'll be updating this post as we learn about the rest.

Galaxy tablets

Galaxy Tab S7: T976XXXU2XVE5, released May 23

Galaxy Tab S7+: T976BXXU2CVE5, released May 23

Here's one reason why the Pixel Watch might remind you so much of the Apple Watch

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Stephen Schenck (290 Articles Published) Stephen has some feelings about phones. Strong feelings. Feelings you wouldn't understand. More From Stephen Schenck