Samsung has always been at the forefront of updating its premium phones to the latest monthly security patch right at the beginning of the month. The June 2023 update was an outlier though, with the Galaxy S23 series firmware rolling out after a couple of weeks of delay. To Samsung's credit, the build included several camera-focused changes, including adding a 2x mode for portrait shots. The Korean giant is back on track with the July 2023 patch's rollout, as the update is now available for its flagship phone in the US.

T-Mobile Galaxy S23 owners report receiving a 425MB AWFD update containing the latest monthly security patch. Given the relatively small size of the firmware, it is unlikely to include any other improvements besides some minor bug fixes. For now, users of other Galaxy S23 carrier variants have not reported receiving the update, but it should not be long before the build is available for them.

Samsung is also typically quick to release updates in Europe, so S23 owners in European and other international markets could expect the latest security patch to land on their phones later this week. Other Galaxy S, Fold, and Flip devices should also get the July 2023 security firmware as soon as this week.

The first Android 14-based One UI 6 beta for the S23 lineup is expected to drop in the third week of July. So, the company may have moved its attention to that instead of adding more features to One UI 5.1.

If you are on T-Mobile's network, you can grab the Galaxy S23's latest firmware from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Galaxy S23 series