Samsung is quick to update its devices to the latest security patch at the start of every month. The best part is that the company rolls out the update for all its premium devices around the same time. It's not like it prefers its current flagship model while delaying the build for its older flagship phones. In the US, the July 2023 patch's first rolled out for the Galaxy S23 series on T-Mobile's network. In Europe, though, the Galaxy S22 is the first phone from the Korean giant's stable to get the patch.

The S90xBXXS6CWF6 firmware for the Galaxy S22 series weighs around 305MB, indicating this is a small update that contains little else besides the latest monthly security patch. Samsung has not yet detailed the changes in its July 2023 patch, so you'll have to wait until the page is updated to know about the security issues addressed.

Samsung is rumored to start the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta in the third week of July, and the Galaxy S22 could be among the first batch of devices eligible for the program.

Alongside the Galaxy S22, the Korean giant has made the July 2023 security patch available for its mid-range Galaxy A53 5G in Latin America. For now, the firmware is live in Bolivia and Panama, but its availability should expand to a lot more regions in the coming days.

You can grab the latest security patch for your Galaxy phone from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

We will continue updating this page as and when other Samsung devices get the July 2023 update.

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy A series