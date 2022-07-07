Less than a week ago, Samsung started rolling out the July 2022 security update to international markets, starting with its home country South Korea. It arrived right on cue, as has been the case for years, but on the midrange Galaxy A32. While we wonder at the oddity of the tech giant beginning with a midranger and not a flagship phone, the update is already making its way to US devices, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip3.

The new software, with firmware version F711U1TBS2DVEG, arrives on the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip3 (per SamMobile). Since carrier-specific models tend to get first dibs on updates, this is a curious turn of events. The update itself doesn’t come with any fancy features or fixes either, but you can expect general improvements to your device’s security.

Samsung has not yet released an official changelog for the new software. As usual, you’ll get a notification to download the new OTA update in the coming days. However, you can check for it manually by navigating to the Settings app > Software update > Download and install.

Galaxy Z series