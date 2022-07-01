Samsung has raised the bar for all Android manufacturers with its speedy software update policy. It has been consistently beating Google in rolling out monthly security patches for its devices. It is the same story this month as well—the Korean giant has released the July security patch for the Galaxy A32 in its home market. Starting the rollout with a mid-range device from 2021 is an odd choice, but going by the company's track record, the latest security update for its flagship devices should land in the next few days.

The 4G-only Galaxy A32 is getting a nearly 1GB update in South Korea carrying the build number A325NKSU1BVF2 (via XDA). Samsung's release note only mentions security fixes and stability improvements, with some built-in Samsung apps like Health, Notes, and SmartThings also being updated to a newer version. The firmware is rolling out in batches, so it might not show up immediately on your phone. A wider international release of the patch should commence in the next few days.

The June 2022 update introduced several new features for the Galaxy S22 series and Samsung's foldables from last year. So, the July patch is unlikely to bring any notable changes except for bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for these devices. The next major release in terms of features should be One UI 5. Samsung is hard at work on its Android 13-based skin that's expected to come with smoother and optimized animations to speed up UI navigation.

Rumors indicate the Galaxy S22's One UI 5 beta program could start as early as the third week of July, with the public release scheduled for October.

We'll be keeping this post updated as Samsung releases the July 2022 patch for other Galaxy phones.

Galaxy A series