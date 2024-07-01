After weeks of rumors, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10. The company says it will reveal the "next generation of Galaxy AI" and its "ever-expanding Galaxy ecosystem," without specifying what will be announced.

However, thanks to numerous leaks and rumors over the past few months, we have a good idea of what Samsung has in store (and what it doesn't). Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

We’re now on the sixth version of Samsung’s foldable phablet

The star of the show will undeniably be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung has been steadily adding features to its foldable phablet, and even though some claim that its competitors are ahead in this segment, it seems Samsung is ready to compete with the Z Fold 6. The phablet is set to gain many upgrades over the previous generation, including a new Galaxy S24-inspired flat-edge design and a wider cover display, though it still may not be as wide as the OnePlus Open or the Google Pixel Fold.

Other than that, you’re looking at a fairly familiar fold with a vertically aligned camera module at the back and no built-in S Pen slot. The foldable is expected to run on Samsung's optimized version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and have at least 256GB of onboard storage. Samsung has felt the heat in the foldable market recently, and while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not have everything we hoped for, it might still give other flagship foldables tough competition.

2 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

This might be the foldable to get in 2024

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung will announce its next-generation clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, at $1,799, the Galaxy Z Fold isn’t for everyone; the $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip is what most customers are interested in buying, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 didn’t meet expectations despite getting new features like a large cover screen.

Thankfully, unlike last year, Samsung has really tough competition this year — especially with the latest Moto Razr+ looking excellent — but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to receive major upgrades, so waiting for it might be worthwhile. According to the leaks, Samsung is increasing the battery capacity to 4,000 mAh while the primary camera is reportedly being upgraded to 50MP, which should result in higher picture quality.

3 Next-generation Galaxy AI

AI upgrades incoming

Much like every July Unpacked, we expected Samsung to focus more on hardware this time. But to everyone's surprise, Samsung announced in the official invite that it will unveil the next generation of Galaxy AI on July 10. Samsung introduced Galaxy AI features only with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in January, and now we're already onto the next generation.

While there's no official word on what Samsung will show, we expect AI features related to the brand's foldables, smartwatches, and also the Galaxy Ring.

4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series

Just the usual upgrades here

While we're on the topic of the usual July Unpacked announcements, Samsung is expected to reveal the next-generation Galaxy Watch 7 series. The new smartwatch series could come in three variants: standard, Classic, and Pro, but expect just the usual upgrades: a more powerful processor, faster charging, brighter display, and improved health tracking. There are also rumors of an Ultra variant, but more on that below.

5 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Stepping into Apple's shoes

Alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series, the company is expected to debut the all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Samsung seems to be taking (too much) inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra. Even if the name isn’t original, we're happy about it since we're finally getting a Wear OS wearable that can compete with the highest-end Apple Watch.

As for features, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra could match the Apple Watch Ultra in every aspect, featuring tough, durable materials with military standard certification, a squircle design with a circular micro-LED display, top-end performance, and a huge battery. It's likely to offer similar levels of tracking for outdoor activities as well, although it's rumored to come with a hefty price tag.

6 Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung is entering a new segment of wearables

What has the potential to steal the spotlight from the new foldables at the July Galaxy Unpacked is the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Samsung first teased the Galaxy Ring during the January Unpacked at the S24 launch, but has since shared very few details. We finally expect Samsung to show it in full at the upcoming Unpacked.

Competing with the likes of the Oura Ring and the Ultrahuman Ring Air, the Galaxy Ring will offer extensive health and fitness tracking in a new form factor. According to rumors, the Galaxy Ring will be available in several sizes and finishes, and provide similar health tracking features as the Galaxy Watch. Details on specs and pricing are still uncertain, but we're only a few days away from the potential reveal.

7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro

Samsung seems to be borrowing heavily from Apple

We're due for new Samsung earbuds, and the July Unpacked could finally bring new Galaxy Buds. Numerous leaks over the past few weeks have revealed that Samsung may take some heavy inspiration from Apple for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. After avoiding it for two generations, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are set to adopt a stem design.

The Galaxy Buds 3 will have a design similar to the AirPods 3rd Gen, without silicone eartips, while the Buds 3 Pro will have silicone eartips and look similar to AirPods Pro 2. You can expect upgrades like better battery life, sound quality, noise cancelation, and multi-device support.

8 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

It's already up for grabs

If you’re looking for a new affordable smartwatch from Samsung, it’s already here. The Galaxy Watch FE, launched last month for $200, is already available to order. It brings some of the best Galaxy Watch features at an affordable price, including the BioActive sensor for ECG and blood pressure, step tracking, sleep monitoring, and over 100 sports tracking options.

Samsung is also offering a great trade-in deal, so you can get the smartwatch for just $100 right now.

9 Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Don't get your hopes up about this

On the other hand, if you're hoping for a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, you’ll be let down. Samsung has reportedly been working on a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold, lacking some features like S Pen support, but offering a slimmer chassis and larger display. However, production has been delayed to October, likely pushing its release to next year.

Even if it does launch, the cheaper foldable will probably be exclusive to China and some parts of Asia. We don't expect the brand to showcase or tease it at the July Unpacked, though we all love surprises, Samsung.