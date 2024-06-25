Summary Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is official, taking place on July 10 in Paris and showcasing the next generation of foldables and wearables.

You can reserve your spot now to save $50 and get up to a $1,500 discount on pre-ordering Samsung's upcoming Galaxy devices.

Expect devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring at the event.

It's summer, which means Samsung is gearing up for its next wave of foldables and smartwatches. And in case you're wondering when they will arrive, Samsung has officially confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, July 10, showcasing "the next generation of Galaxy AI and expanding Galaxy ecosystem." This marks Samsung's second major launch this year, following the Galaxy S24 series in January.

While the company's last foldable launch was in its home country of South Korea, this time it's moving halfway across the world to Paris, France. It is thought that this location may be tied to Samsung being a major sponsor of the 2024 Paris Olympics, although the official teaser doesn't confirm this. The livestream begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on July 10, and you'll be able to catch the live product announcement on Samsung.com and YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is just days away. If you're interested in their next generation of foldables, you can save $50 by reserving one now, with the potential for up to an additional $1,500 discount if you pre-order the phone. The best part is that there's no commitment or money down right now — just provide your email address before July 10. Even if you're undecided, signing up today gives you the chance to benefit from the offer later. Reserve now at Samsung

Along with the confirmation, Samsung has also announced a reservation offer for its upcoming Galaxy devices. If you're in the US, you can already reserve your Galaxy device until the event begins on July 10, 2024. By signing up, you'll receive a $50 Reserve credit for use on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app when purchasing the device. The best part is that it's a no-commitment offer: you only need to provide your name and email address to redeem the credit.

Interestingly, Samsung is already talking about its "next generation" of Galaxy AI in the official invite. Although Galaxy AI was officially introduced just earlier this year with the S24 series, Samsung appears to be responding to the competition — Apple Intelligence — by already moving to the next generation. Other than that, expect the Galaxy Unpacked event to be packed with a range of devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Ring.

Foldables, smartwatches, and more on the way

Thankfully, there have been plenty of leaks over the last few weeks that have given us a good idea of what to expect from Samsung’s upcoming devices. The spotlight of the event will likely be Samsung's foldable phablet, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature a range of upgrades, such as a squared-edge design inspired by the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a slightly wider cover display, although it'll likely maintain a similar overall form factor as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to receive several upgrades as well, including a highly requested upgraded camera and a larger battery. Both of Samsung's new foldables are expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and feature at least 256GB of onboard storage. Alongside the new foldables, Samsung is also expected to unveil its next generation of smartwatches.

Close

While the Galaxy Watch 7 series will also make its debut, the standout smartwatch this year is expected to be the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. While there is no official confirmation, Samsung is also said to be exploring the idea of an "Ultra" smartwatch with a new square-frame design and top-notch specs, though it's expected to come with a hefty price tag.

You can also expect Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds at the event, which are rumored to feature a design similar to Apple AirPods. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as the wait is almost over — you can catch all the action on July 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET. If you can't tune into the livestream, make sure you stay tuned to Android Police for full coverage of the Samsung Unpacked.