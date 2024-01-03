We're only a few days into 2024, and Samsung is already kicking off its first round of software updates. As noted by SamMobile, the January security patch is starting with the international Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Europe and should contain the usual bug fixes and optimizations.

Overall, a boring update, especially compared to the December 2023 patch that included One UI 6 for many devices, Flip 4 included. Thankfully, we have something exciting on the horizon. The Galaxy S24 series is set to launch on January 14th, and with it, we should get One UI 6.1. If previous years are anything to go by, it should be a significant upgrade.

The x.0 updates usually focus solely on updating the Android version, leaving the fancy new changes to be unveiled with the new phone. It looks like the S24 will be focusing on AI, but plenty of other changes will come to older phones, including updated battery settings.

Until the S24 and One UI 6.1 are released, hit that update button for the January patch, and as always, we'll keep this article live as it reaches more phones and tablets.

International

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721BXXS4EWL5, released January 2nd

If you've received your device's January 2024 security patch and don't see it listed here, please get in touch with us at zachkd@androidpolice.com and include a screenshot of the update page, along with the included changelog link.