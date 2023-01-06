Samsung beat Google by releasing the January security patch for the Galaxy Note 10 ahead of the Pixels, making it the world's first Android smartphone to get the first monthly security update of 2023. However, the update only rolled out in parts of Europe and not the US. Samsung follows a different update schedule for the US market, with the release of new monthly security patches and OS updates usually delayed by a few days or weeks. Thankfully, that's not the story with the January 2023 security update, as it has already made its way to Galaxy S22 units stateside.

SamMobile reports that the latest monthly security patch is currently available for the carrier-unlocked Galaxy S22 units in the US. The entire S22 lineup is getting the Jan 2023 update with the firmware BVL4, including the regular Galaxy S22 and the S22 Ultra. Early reports on Reddit suggest the update is also out for Verizon-locked Galaxy S22 units. AT&T and other carriers should also roll out the Jan 2023 patch for Galaxy S22 units locked on their network in the coming days.

Samsung has already detailed its January 2023 security patch, detailing all the vulnerabilities the update fixes. This includes several high-level vulnerabilities, with Samsung fixing 20 additional vulnerabilities on top of Google's patches. The firmware does not seem to pack any other usability improvements, which the Korean giant has likely reserved for One UI 5.1. The upcoming version of One UI is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S23 series in February.

You can grab the latest software update on your Galaxy S22 by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Galaxy S22 series

Unlocked Galaxy S22: S90xU1UES2BVL4, Released January 6th Galaxy S22+: S90xU1UES2BVL4, Released January 6th Galaxy S22 Ultra: S90xU1UES2BVL4, Released January 6th



We will periodically update this article with a list of all compatible models as the January update rolls out.