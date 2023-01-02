Samsung makes some of the best Android phones you can buy today, and they all come with the promise of prompt software updates and security patches. Through 2022, the brand garnered appreciation from users for its timely Android 13-based One UI 5 release. In 2023, the company seems intent on keeping the streak going, starting with bumping the Galaxy Note 10 to the January 2023 security patch.

While a vast majority of phones are still running security updates from last year, Samsung has made the Galaxy Note 10 the world's first Android phone to receive the January 2023 security update. SamMobile reports that leagues ahead of any other phone on the market, Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ users in Switzerland can install the latest firmware update with version number N970FXXS8HVL3. The update includes the latest security patch but no feature updates. Samsung's December update fixed several critical vulnerabilities, and we hope the same can be said of the January patch once Samsung updates its monthly bulletin.

Samsung launched the Note 10 series when Android 9 was the hottest thing around. After three Android updates, the device is now on Android 12, but Samsung has limited the aging flagship to security updates moving forward. Strangely, the company is starting its January patch rollout with an aging device instead of the current flagship Galaxy S22 series.

Checking for the latest software update and installing it on your Samsung phone is very easy. Just open the Settings app, tap Software Update, and hit Download and Install if an update is available.

A wider rollout should follow in Europe through January. We cannot say for sure when the January patch will arrive worldwide on other Samsung models.

Galaxy Note 10 series

Galaxy Note 10: N970FXXS8HVL3, Released January 2

Galaxy Note 10+: N970FXXS8HVL3, Released January 2

We will periodically update this article with a list of all compatible models as the December update rolls out.