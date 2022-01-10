Samsung's been doing its part to earn a reputation for delivering regular, reliable updates for all its phones, flagship and budget alike. That continues today as the unlocked Galaxy S21 series receives the January 2022 security patch, only a few days after international models.

The changelog only indicates the usual bug fixes and security improvements, but hopefully we'll see it work out some of the lingering issues that remained in One UI 4. While this rollout is limited to the unlocked Galaxy S21 series for now, it should spread to other models and carriers soon, and as always, we'll be keeping this article updated with all that relevant information.

Galaxy S21 series

Unlocked Galaxy S21: G99xU1UES4BULE, released January 10th Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UES4BULE, released January 10th Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UES4BULE, released January 10th



