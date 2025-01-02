Summary The Galaxy S24 series saw a 17.85% sales increase (34.66M units) compared to the S23 series (29.41M units) from Jan-Nov.

Despite Fold 6 growth, Flip 6 decline led to a 5.76% overall drop in Z series sales (4.9M vs. 5.2M).

amsung plans a 39% production cut for 2026 foldables due to lower expected demand.

Samsung's 2024 was full of ups and downs, and preliminary data highlighting sales figures for its flagship S and Z series devices highlights just that.

We already know that the South Korean tech giant's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 aren't selling as well as Samsung had initially expected, with the tech giant only receiving roughly 910,000 preorders for the devices in South Korea when the foldables first launched. On the other hand, figures from earlier this summer highlighted that the Galaxy S24 series was selling better than its predecessor.

Now, new data sourced by a reliable Samsung leaker doubles down on what we were expecting, with sales figures for the first eleven months of 2024.

As highlighted by leaker @Jukanlosreve on X (Twitter), cumulative sales figures for the months of January to November 2024 highlight strong growth in demand for Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, alongside an expected decline in sales of the tech giant's latest foldables. Find the breakdown below:

Galaxy S24/S23

S24: 12.1 million

S23: 10.46 million

+ 15.67 percent increase

Galaxy S24+/S23+

S24+: 6.77 million

S23+: 5.39 million

+ 25.6 percent increase

Galaxy S24 Ultra/S23 Ultra

S24 Ultra: 15.8 million

S23 Ultra: 13.56 million

+ 16.51 percent increase

Total

S24 series: 34.66 million

S23 series: 29.41 million

+ 17.85 percent increase

The Galaxy S24 series swept the floor by not only marking a series-by-series increase of 17.85 percent, but also registering a significant increase in units sold for individual models. For what it's worth, these figures don't take the main holiday and gifting month, December, into account — figures which should further bolster the already-impressive performance.

Samsung is likely aiming to replicate the success of the S24 series with the S25, considering that its leaked 2025 roadmap highlights the tech giant's intention to increase production of the Galaxy S25 series by roughly 7 percent, when compared to the S24 series.

On the flip side...

Galaxy Z Flip 6/Z Flip 5

Z Flip 6: 2.81 million

Z Flip 5: 3.3 million

-14.84 percent decrease

Galaxy Z Fold 6/Z Fold 5

Z Fold 6: 2.09 million

Z Fold 5: 1.91 million

+ 9.42 percent increase

Total

Z Flip 6 + Z Fold 6: 4.9 million

Z Flip 5 + Z Fold 5: 5.2 million

-5.76 percent decrease

Clearly, Samsung's Z6 lineup wasn't a hit among enthusiasts, marking a 5.76 percent decrease in series-over-series sales even though the Galaxy Z Fold 6 registered a small increase over its predecessor.

Samsung reportedly expects demand for its 2026 foldables to remain low, with it only aiming to produce roughly 5 million foldables — 3 million for the Flip 6 and 2 million for the Fold 6, marking a 39 percent cut from the Z Fold/Z Flip 5's 8.2 million cumulative target.