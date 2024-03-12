Summary Samsung won't launch the Galaxy A55 in the US. Instead, it is releasing the Galaxy A35.

Consider Samsung's flagship S23 and S23 FE as alternatives to the A55, as the company focuses on its flagship sales in the US.

Google's Pixel 7a and OnePlus 12R are recommended mid-range options in the US over Samsung's A55 for better performance and value.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was among our premium picks in the budget Android segment. While there were better offerings in the US, Samsung's mid-ranger stood out with its premium build, a great 120Hz display, and decent cameras. This year's Galaxy A55 further raises the bar with a bigger display, a faster chip, and other key upgrades. If you were planning to get your hands on the Korean giant's newest mid-ranger, prepare for disappointment as the company has confirmed that it will not launch the Galaxy A55 in the US "at this time."

On a positive note, the Galaxy A35 will make its US debut in the coming weeks. This is a surprising move since the company previously launched its A5x phones in the US and not the A3x models. The Galaxy A35 packs the best bits of the Galaxy A55 in a less premium body with the internals of the A54.

Below is Samsung's full statement on the matter:

"We can confirm that Galaxy A35 5G will be coming to the US market and look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks. While we will not be carrying Galaxy A55 5G at this time, consumers can still take advantage of our Galaxy innovation at great value with Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE."

This would be the first time in years that Samsung won't bring its best mid-ranger to the US market. The company's statement leaves the door open for the A55's eventual launch in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets, but that's something only time will tell.

Samsung is encouraging potential Galaxy A55 customers to consider the Galaxy S23 and the S23 FE as viable alternatives.

With Samsung's flagship sales booming in the US, it's not surprising that the company has decided against launching its best mid-ranger for now. A recent report indicated that the Galaxy S24 is outselling the S23 series by 14% in the US. It's the same story in other developed markets like Europe and South Korea, where the Korean company's newest flagship has seen a double-digit growth in sales compared to its predecessor.

You should not be too bummed about the Galaxy A55 not making it to the US. Google's Pixel 7a and the OnePlus 12R are fantastic mid-range options for customers in the US, providing better performance and value for money than Samsung's offering.