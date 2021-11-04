You can now pin the Edge bar on your Fold3 without screwing up your status bar

Samsung's Good Lock and all its modules allow for an unprecedented level of customization, offering many of the features you'd usually only find in custom ROMs. Unfortunately, Good Lock modules have a habit of breaking whenever Samsung updates its phones to a new version of Android, and that's been the case with Android 12. Thankfully, the company has already started updating Good Lock to support this latest release.

The One UI 4/Android 12 update was already off to a good start, with a significant number of modules working without any updates. Those include Theme Park, Pentastic, Wonderland, Nice Catch, One Hand Operation +, LockStar, Clockface, and Routines +.

At first, it didn't look like the new update for QuickStar delivered anything aside from adding compatibility with One UI 4, but if you're a Galaxy Z Fold3 user, it fixes one of the most annoying aspects of that software.

The Fold3 lets you pin the Edge bar to the side of the screen, but doing so shifts your status bar icons to the left, and to avoid showing a pixelated icon where the under-display camera lives, it leaves that area clear, which results in an ugly gap between icons, as seen in the first image above.

QuickStar lets you disable certain status bar icons, exactly like the old system UI tuner from Android Marshmallow. On Android 11, disabling icons didn't stop the Fold from shifting the Wi-Fi icon past the UDC. In Android 12, it does, making me far more likely to use the Edge bar. All I had to do was disable the Bluetooth and volume icons, which I've always done with this module anyway.

One Hand Operation + already worked with One UI 4, but it got some new toggles and a splash of color this week. The app itself, along with the Quick tools panel, now follows the Material You theme picked from your wallpaper — asmall change, I know, but a welcome one.

Speaking of Quick tools, there are some new toggles to choose from. The changelog from the Galaxy Store only mentions the addition of Do Not Disturb and NFC, but I noticed a shortcut for Game Booster that I don't recall seeing before.

Finally, the Good Lock app also received a small update that fixes some minor graphical glitches in One UI 4. These updates should be available now through the Galaxy Store, but as always, you can also grab Good Lock, QuickStar, and One Hand Operation + from APK Mirror.

